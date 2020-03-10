Volunteer groups looking for a new place to put their effort can now adopt Eau Claire city parks or sections of recreational trails.
Similar to how different organizations can clean up sections of highway and receive recognition through a sign, Eau Claire created an Adopt a Park/Trail program during Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting.
“This is fabulous,” Councilwoman Jill Christopherson said, adding that it will augment work of city employees that tend to Eau Claire’s many parks. The council approved the program in an 8-0 vote with members David Klinkhammer and Emily Berge absent.
Under the program, volunteer groups will sign two-year pacts to do monthly cleanings from April through October at the parks or trail sections they adopt. Those volunteers would be recognized through a sign posted at the area they tend and receive a certificate of appreciation from the city.
“It is a program that is very sustainable and can reach the wide array of community areas in our city,” said Julie Booth, a program supervisor in the city’s recreation division who is in charge of coordinating volunteers.
The city owns more than 1,100 acres of parkland and 34 miles of recreational trails, according to its 2018 Park & Open Space Plan.
The program’s proposal anticipates that potential volunteers could come from area businesses, church groups, neighborhood associations, recreation enthusiasts, service groups, schools and social clubs.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann said the new volunteer opportunity will help maintain Eau Claire’s growing inventory of parks while ongoing budget constraints limit the city’s ability to hire more employees to tend them.
“This kind of collaboration is how we figure our way through that,” he said.
Werthmann did note that there are already neighborhood groups and service organizations that have helped out in some Eau Claire parks.
Booth replied that those groups would be encouraged to work through the new program so the city has one set of policies and procedures for volunteering in parks.
The Adopt A Park/Trail idea came forth as a service project created by participants of Leadership Eau Claire, an annual program run by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
Other Business
Also during Tuesday’s City Council meeting:
• Plans for new bleachers, dugouts and buildings with restrooms, concessions stands, apparel sales and equipment storage at the baseball stadium in Carson Park were approved in an 8-0 vote. That $3 million construction project is slated to start in fall and finish in spring 2021.
• A resolution condemning a federal government proposal that would deport thousands of Hmong and Lao noncitizens from the U.S. to Laos was approved in an 8-0 vote. A letter with Eau Claire’s stance on the issue will now be sent to the White House, members of Congress representing Wisconsin, the Secretary of Homeland Security and Gov. Tony Evers.