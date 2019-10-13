A seemingly daunting task fell upon Fr. Phil Ruge-Jones in 2007: Memorize and perform the Gospel of Mark in its entirety.
Ruge-Jones, currently a pastor at Grace Lutheran Church, already knew about one-third of the gospel, but he needed to internalize the rest of it. To do so, Ruge-Jones methodically spent 30 minutes per day memorizing the text over the course of 18 months leading up to the performance.
He began with certain sections or stories and then rehearsed more of the gospel, gradually stringing its text together. When performance day came, Ruge-Jones spoke for nearly two hours, reciting the words of Mark with almost complete accuracy. The first storytelling event went well, and Ruge-Jones has recited the full gospel about 10 times in the past decade.
A similar event will occur this weekend when Grace Lutheran Church hosts a performance featuring a biblical scholar from South Dakota and a biblical storyteller from Denver Sunday at 10 a.m.
Ruge-Jones is not the only member of his family skilled in biblical storytelling. Lori Ruge-Jones, who is a pastor at University Lutheran Church, often memorizes sections to share during her weekly services.
Lori Ruge-Jones called it a fantastic spiritual practice because performing the words forces her to find aspects of a passage she can personalize.
“The story comes alive in a different way,” she said.
The Ruge-Joneses have been married for 28 years. Both have worked in the discipline for more than 20 years and belong to the Network of Biblical Storytellers. Their memorizations began in 1995 when they attended a conference in Wisconsin Dells and internalized the story of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
They took the topic to heart, as Lori Ruge-Jones wrote her doctoral dissertation on biblical storytelling as a faith practice, and Phil Ruge-Jones studied to become a biblical scholar. They also taught biblical storytelling to their daughter and son beginning at age 3 and have led many different courses and workshops on the topic.
A meaningful experience along the way involved the two of them visiting the Holy Land last year for 10 days with other biblical storytellers. Viewing the historical sites allowed them to better picture the stories.
Phil Ruge-Jones chose Mark because it is the shortest of the four gospels and allows the performer to fall into repetitive vocal patterns, making the words easier to internalize. He has the gospel memorized through the translation of friend and scholar David Rhoads, although Phil Ruge-Jones made a few tweaks, like saying “empire” instead of “rule” and snapping his fingers rather than saying, “immediately.” He also changed about 100 verb tenses from past to present to make the passages feel more alive.
Lori Ruge-Jones prefers reciting passages from the Old Testament because they are written in a different style than the New Testament and are not as well-known. She also likes stories about women, such as the story of Mary and her sister Elizabeth receiving word of their pregnancies.
Lori compared performing a passage to playing a composition of music.
“It’s not a song until it’s played or sung,” Lori Ruge-Jones said. “... It’s not the story until it gets into a body and has air and phrasing and interpretation.”
Embodying the words in the gospel helped Phil realize the humanity of Jesus and better understand that he went through a wide range of emotions.
Having the gospel internalized is not always a good thing, though, as he said the words sometimes show up when he doesn’t invite them.
“You lose control of it, and it interprets you after you’ve spent enough time interpreting it,” Phil Ruge-Jones said.
He has performed the gospel in Chile, Germany, Jamaica and Israel and said many audience members have particularly strong responses to the section when Jesus cries out on the cross asking why God has forsaken him. Phil Ruge-Jones said people tell him afterward that section struck them on a visceral level and reminded them they are not alone in their struggles.
Similarly, Lori Ruge-Jones enjoys connecting with others through biblical passages.
“In storytelling, it’s really powerful that you are interacting with the audience,” she said. “You’re bringing the story into their world and their space and their time and so they can see that, ‘Oh, God is with me because God is in this story and the story is coming to me.’ The timelessness of Scripture allows that interaction.”
With years of experience behind them, the pastors will continue to explore the Bible through storytelling.