Tear, rip, tear, rip. Opening up the presents is the best part of Christmas.
To me, Christmas was so fun. Getting to wake up your parents extra early, and seeing even more presents under the tree than the night before is so exciting.
Shortly after we opened up all of the presents, we went to my grandma and grandpa’s house for our family Christmas of 2013.
All of my family was there: my cousins, aunts, uncles, my grandma and grandpa, and my parents.
As we were opening up presents, we could smell the food wafting in through the kitchen. The one thing that I could smell through all of the other smells was my grandma’s homemade buns. They were so good, especially when you put peanut butter on them.
When we were done opening presents, my step dad went into the back hallway, but I just assumed he was going to the bathroom (that is where the bathroom was). When he came back out, he was carrying a small object, but I couldn’t make out what it was.
All of a sudden the object made a high pitched bark. Instantly I knew that it was a puppy!
He went and set it down in my mom’s lap. It was so cute gray, white, and brown. I had never seen a dog with three different colors in its fur. It felt so fluffy, it’s fur felt as soft as clouds.
My mom and I had begged for a dog for a long time so my stepdad had finally caved in and got us one.
I got to name the dog Toodles (from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. I was obsessed with the show at that time).
Toodles got passed around the group. After she was done being held, she laid in my mom’s lap while everyone else kept petting her. She seemed to like all of the attention that she was getting, like most puppies.
After a while, we left to go back home. Once we were home, she barked quite a bit at all of the cars passing by, she sniffed every inch of the house, and found some new and interesting smells, like the Christmas tree.
To this day, Toodles still acts like a puppy, even though she is seven years old.
Some things have changed since that Christmas. I got a sister, we built a new house, and now Toodles can’t jump onto the couch the best anymore.
She barks at nothing sometimes, and can be a bit annoying at times.
I think that Toodles is my favorite Christmas present ever.