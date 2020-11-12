EAU CLAIRE — Some Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office employees will receive slight pay raises over each of the next three years.
During its meeting Thursday morning, the county Human Resources Committee approved a labor agreement between Eau Claire County and the Wisconsin Professional Police Association Law Enforcement employee relations division for nonsupervisory employees. The agreement requires final approval from the County Board next month.
The labor agreement impacts 33 employees in the sheriff’s office, mainly patrol deputies. Those 33 workers’ pay will increase by 2% in 2021, 2.5% in 2022, 2% on Jan. 1, 2023 and 1% on July 1, 2023. WPPA members will also receive two-and-a-half days of additional holidays: a full day after Thanksgiving, a half-day on Christmas Eve and a full day on New Year’s Eve.
The agreement is the result of several closed-door negotiations that occurred this year between the WPPA employee relations division, the Human Resources Committee and county officials.
Timekeeping policy
The Human Resources Committee reviewed the county’s timekeeping policy, a topic that will likely involve ongoing discussions. The policy was last updated in September 2016.
The policy was discussed partly to consider potential improvements to county timekeeping after recent incidents. That includes Zer Smith, a former county Department of Human Services employee charged in August with four felony counts of fraudulent writings by a corporation officer and five misdemeanor counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. A hearing in Smith’s ongoing case is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021.
While the charges against Smith are not directly related to timekeeping, Smith “said she really didn’t have standard hours and that she turned in a timesheet two weeks in advance of the hours she was going to be working,” according to the case’s criminal complaint.
County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said during Thursday’s meeting that filling out timesheets in advance is no longer allowed.
Supervisor Mark Beckfield, HR Committee chair, asked if filling out timesheets is essentially an honor system for county employees, especially those working remotely. Schauf said no, explaining that there are different ways of identifying levels of activity done by county employees. There are also productivity checks “to ensure that folks are doing what they’re supposed to be doing when they’re supposed to be doing it,” Schauf said.
Schauf said the county is constantly reviewing and approving its information systems. As a result, a county employee attempting to be paid for hours not actually worked is “likely going to get found out,” Schauf said.
New EDI position
The committee received information on a new position that was approved for next year’s budget: an equity, diversity, inclusion and social justice coordinator. The person hired in the new position will likely begin work next April and will split time between Eau Claire County and the city of Eau Claire.
The new hire will report to Schauf in the county Administration Department. The EDI coordinator’s duties will include ensuring recruitment for open county jobs is equitable and inclusive and being a resource for staff concerns regarding EDI.
The county also recently sent out an EDI survey to all its employees that Schauf said takes about 15 minutes to complete and must be finished by Nov. 24. The survey is what she called a “temperature check” gauging how county employees feel about EDI topics and will help inform which areas the new coordinator will address.
Schauf called the new position a“good addition to the overall team” that will ideally help move employee relations forward.
The next Human Resources Committee meeting is scheduled for Dec. 11.