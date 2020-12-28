ALTOONA – Former Altoona superintendent Daniel Peggs is asking a federal judge to amend the conditions of his pretrial release.
The request, filed by Joseph Bugni, an associate federal defender, asks the court to allow Peggs to “seek and maintain employment – subject to the probation department’s approval,” and to live at a probation department-approved residence in the Madison area. The latter portion of the request includes a curfew allowing him to leave his residence between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.
The filing, dated earlier this month, said Peggs’ probation officer did not object, nor did the assistant U.S. attorney on the case.
“Peggs has been on supervision for ten months,” Bugni wrote. “During that time he has not had even the slightest violation.”
Authorities arrested Peggs in February when he was on his way to his job in Altoona. He was charged with child sex trafficking and making child pornography. Peggs now faces a six count indictment, filed in July, accusing him of recruiting a minor “to engage in sexually explicit conduct” for video recordings, possession of child pornography and receiving child pornography.
Peggs could face life imprisonment if convicted of sexually trafficking the girl. The child pornography charge could involve 15-30 years in prison.
A separate filing from November suggests the case involves a massive amount of digital evidence that both prosecutors and defense attorneys are wading through, and at least some of it came from a North Carolina man charged in a case connected to Peggs’.
Bryan Ragon faces federal charges in North Carolina, though he is accused of trafficking a minor in that state, Wisconsin and other locations in December 2015. That’s the same time as investigators say Peggs used an iPhone to record a minor in a sexually explicit act.
Ragon reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in July. He has not yet been sentenced.
The November letter filed by U.S. Attorney Scott Blader and Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Pfluger said they anticipated “a large amount of digital evidence from the proffer of Bryan Ragon,” and outlined the processes for the defense to review the evidence. The letter said “many terabytes” of information are included in the anticipated evidence.