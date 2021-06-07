ALTOONA — A filing deadline in former Altoona Superintendent Daniel Peggs’ federal case was extended earlier this month after attorneys for both sides agreed to the delay.
Peggs’ attorney sought a three-week extension for pretrial motions. The request moved the deadline for such filings back to June 25 and was unopposed by prosecutors.
Joseph Bugni, who is representing Peggs, said the defense plans to file a total of six motions. Three were ready by the earlier deadline. But Bugni said another attorney’s departure meant he “inherited eight cases and that has occupied much of my time over the past month.” He asked for the delay because he could not finish the remaining motions and also “avoid presenting a sloppy work product.”
Peggs, 33, faces federal charges of sex trafficking and producing, possessing and receiving child pornography. His arrest in February 2020 shook the Altoona school district and its families.
The district moved swiftly to sever ties with Peggs. The Altoona school board immediately placed him on leave and voted unanimously in March 2020 to terminate his contract about three weeks later.
The federal indictment accuses Peggs of recruiting a child knowing the child would be used to engage in sexual acts. He also stands accused of producing two sexually explicit videos using the child. Filings also accuse Peggs of possessing a computer hard drive with child pornography stored on it, including depictions of at least one child under the age of 12.
Peggs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. In March Peggs was allowed release from house arrest after Bugni successfully argued he was “neither a flight risk or a danger to the community such that he has to be under complete house arrest.”
Peggs could face multiple decades in prison if convicted on all charges.