ALTOONA — Former Altoona Superintendent Daniel Peggs has reached a plea bargain with federal prosecutors.
The agreement, filed Tuesday, reduces the charges to a single count of knowingly possessing or accessing visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Peggs faces as much as 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 on the charge, and he could be ordered to lifetime supervision by the court after his release.
The charge is based on the agreement by both sides that two digital files in Peggs’ possession showed a minor in sexually explicit conduct.
Peggs’ February 2020 arrest sent shockwaves through the Altoona school district. He was initially charged with sexual trafficking of a minor and making child pornography. While the charges were not related to any students or children in Altoona, both district officials and parents were stunned by the allegations.
Peggs was immediately put on leave and his contract was terminated in mid-March.
As recently as early July the charges against Peggs were more substantial than those in the plea agreement. A superseding indictment listed two counts of producing child pornography, sex trafficking of a minor, possession of child pornography and two counts of receiving child pornography. Prosecutors accused Peggs of recruiting a child knowing she would be engaged in a commercial sex act. He could have faced multiple decades in prison.
The case against Peggs was connected to the one against a North Carolina man named Bryan Ragon. Ragon and the victim posted ads online at the same time as Peggs’ attorney said he was engaging in multiple extramarital affairs.
Peggs responded to one of the ads in October 2015 and rented a hotel room to have sex with the victim. The defense contended two additional men entered the room the same evening to have sex with her, and that the group encounter was recorded and sent to Ragon. Peggs’ attorney also said the victim showed a realistic fake ID to Peggs.
Peggs and the victim met on additional occasions for sex, and also exchanged sexually explicit text messages.
The victim eventually met with police in November 2018, and her information led to the charges against both Ragon and Peggs.