MADISON — Former Altoona school superintendent Daniel Peggs was sentenced Thursday in federal court to eight years in prison and 10 years on supervised release for possession of child pornography.
Although Peggs, 34, pled guilty in August to the possession charge, a federal prosecutor maintained that Peggs’ conduct was much more serious and reflected in a February 2020 indictment that charged him with sex trafficking a minor in addition to producing and receiving child pornography.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Pfluger asked District Judge James Peterson to impose the 10-year maximum punishment while Peggs’ attorney, Federal Defender Joseph Bongi, sought a probation-only sentence.
According to a 15-page memo that Pfluger filed with the court:
Peggs recruited men in 2015 to travel to a Rice Lake motel where they engaged in sex with a 17-old-female, which Peggs recorded with the girl’s cellphone.
The victim had been sexually exploited since she was 14 years old, and Peggs met her through a Craigslist.com ad posted by Bryan Ragon, of North Carolina, who Pfluger called the “sexually deviant protagonist” of the scheme. Ragon asked Peggs to live stream the sexual encounters for his voyeuristic benefit.
Peggs met the victim at least seven times between October 2015 and May 2016 and three video recordings of sex acts were recovered from the girl’s electronic devices after she went to authorities.
The victim wasn’t an Altoona student and turned 18 in May 2016.
The Gilman school district employed Peggs as a principal at the time he committed the crimes. The Altoona school district hired him as superintendent in February 2019 and fired him after he was indicted in 2020.
Ragon was sentenced in October in federal court in North Carolina to 20 years in prison after being charged with sex trafficking a minor.
Before choosing Rice Lake as a destination for the encounters, Peggs and Ragon discussed holding them in Eau Claire as there would be college men there who may be willing to have sex with the girl “on a whim,” according to text messages that Pfluger submitted to the court.
The defense asserted that Peggs was only a “serial philanderer” and in order to have sex with the girl victim, whom he believed was 19 years old, he was forced to invite other men and record them all having sex with her. However, Pfluger said Peggs had a history of participating in group sex with other women during the same time period and detailed many instances.
For example, a woman told authorities that Peggs was “deeply involved” in swingers’ organizations. She had also met Peggs through a Craigslist ad in September 2015, and then met him in person at the Cancun Mexican Grill in Eau Claire. He invited her to a motel to have sex with him and some others, she said. She also said Peggs was “pushy” about having group sex, which she was not comfortable with.
Evidence taken from Ragon’s computers, the victim’s electronic devices and Skype chats showed that Peggs was an “eager” and “necessary collaborator” in the group sex encounters where the child pornography was produced.
Ragon told the girl that Peggs was more suited to arrange the encounters and give the men rules since he had done group sex before.
Peggs used the name "Jake Thompson" when communicating with the girl and Ragon.
In court on Thursday, the victim told Peterson that before she met Peggs and Ragon she planned to go to nursing school but the “psychological and emotional toll” they inflicted on her left “a black hole in my chest.”
She left Wisconsin in 2016 for North Carolina where Ragon subjected her to “beastiality” and other degrading acts.
Peggs said he didn’t learn that the girl was a minor until Feb. 12, 2016, as he was previously convinced by a photo of her fake I.D. card that she was 19 years old.
Peggs contacted her after she turned 18 in 2016 and she divulged some of the horrible things that occurred to her in North Carolina, but he only used that intimate knowledge to further manipulate her, she said.
In requesting probation, Bugni said Peggs has lost his marriage and has gone from the six-figure salary of school superintendent to working “sanitation in a factory.”
Bugni asked Peterson not to sentence his client for the immoral acts he did with other adults but only the illegal ones he engaged in with a minor.
Peggs, a father of four girls, said he was sorry for his conduct and the relationship that took place.
He said he was “in (a) dark place” and what he did “pushed to the margins of socially acceptable behavior regardless of age.”
Peterson agreed with Pfluger that it was more than a mere possession case and that producing child pornography was at the “heart of the crime.”
Peggs led two very different lives to be able to compartmentalize his work and sex lives, said Peterson. As Daniel Peggs he was an accomplished educator and on the rise in his career as a young superintendent, but as Jake Thompson he was someone willing to do anything to have sex with anyone he wanted.
At the end of the nearly three-hour sentencing hearing, Peterson said Peggs deserved a lengthy sentence in order to protect the public from someone so preoccupied with sex that he is willing to risk everything he has, which makes him a risk to reoffend.
Just days before his arrest, Peggs was in Madison calling on a prostitute, Peterson said.
Peterson ordered Peggs to report to prison on Jan. 6.
A restitution hearing will be set within 90 days unless the parties can agree upon an amount Peggs should pay the victim.
After court, Robin Elvig, Altoona school board member, said she was disappointed that Peggs didn’t get the 10-year maximum sentence but was happy that the lengthy period of probation will keep him under supervision until his daughters are adults.