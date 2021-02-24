EAU CLAIRE — People incarcerated at the Eau Claire County Jail could receive COVID-19 vaccinations next month.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, incarcerated individuals are in priority group 1B for COVID-19 vaccinations, which will begin around March 1.
Incarcerated individuals are part of the “congregate living” group, which is listed fifth out of five 1B groups eligible to be vaccinated, behind education and child care; individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs; public-facing essential workers; and non-frontline health care personnel. That means the first four groups will be offered vaccinations before incarcerated people.
The Eau Claire County Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee received this information during its meeting Wednesday.
Jail staff are part of priority group 1A and have been offered COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Capt. Dave Riewestahl with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office’s security services division.
Riewestahl also said incarcerated individuals age 65 and over are eligible to be vaccinated but did not say how many people at the county jail have accepted vaccination. As of Wednesday morning, the jail has three incarcerated individuals 65 and over.
“I don’t want to go into specifics on who did or didn’t (receive a vaccine), but the offer has been out there,” Riewestahl said. “There have been shots into arms, so that’s a good sign.”
As of Monday, one county jail staffer currently has COVID-19. So far, the jail has administered 437 tests, 27 of which were positive, which is a 6.2% infection rate.
Apart from the staffer who is currently positive, 26 people have recovered, and there have been zero hospitalizations or deaths. Twenty-five white people, one Black person and one American Indian person have been infected with COVID-19.
Twenty-two men and five women have tested positive.
Jail population
In December the average daily population at the county jail was about 179 people, down from 181 in November. Of that average, 155 people were housed in the secure section of the jail, an increase from 152 in November and 70% of the secure portion’s functional capacity of 220 people; 21 people were in the Huber section, down from 25 in November; and four people were furloughed, the same as the previous month.
In January the average daily population at the county jail was about 186 people, up from 179 in December. Of that average, 168 people were housed in the secure section of the jail, an increase from 155 in December and 76% of the secure portion’s functional capacity; 15 people were in the Huber section, down from 21 in December; and three people were furloughed, down one from the previous month.
Jail demographics
In 2020, 76% of people incarcerated at the county jail were white; Eau Claire County’s population is 91.8% white.
Also, 17.4% of people incarcerated were Black, while only 1.2% of the county’s population is Black.
And 2.7% of people incarcerated were Asian; 4.4% of the county’s population is Asian.
Moreover, 2.4% of people incarcerated were American Indian; 0.6% of the county’s population is American Indian.
Further, 0.8% of people incarcerated were Hispanic; 2.6% of the county’s population is Hispanic.
And 0.8% of people incarcerated were Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander; 0.1% of the county’s population is Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.
The demographics were similar In 2019, when 77.9% of people incarcerated at the county jail were white; 14.4% were Black; 3.7% Asian; 3.3% American Indian, 0.4% Hispanic and 0.4% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.
The breakdown through the first month of 2021 aligns with the previous two years. This January, 76.3% of people incarcerated at the county jail were white; 15.7% were Black; 4.4% were Asian; 2.4% were American Indian; and 0.6% were Hispanic.
The next Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee meeting is scheduled for March 24.