CHIPPEWA FALLS — An adult male was rescued from the Chippewa River in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday.
The incident occurred at 1:10 p.m., according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department’s Facebook page. An officer was on patrol when he witnessed a male adult intentionally go over the side of the Veterans Main Street bridge and into the water.
“The male seemed unwilling to swim towards shore,” the report states. “Numerous police and fire units quickly responded and attempted rescue efforts by deploying life vests and ring buoys without success. The Fire Department’s rescue boat was sent out with two EMTs and a police officer on board.”
The man floated past the railroad bridge near Wagner Street. The rescue boat reached him as he neared the area near Scout Island.
“At this point he was repeatedly going underwater,” the report states. “Despite the danger, the EMTs and our officer were able to rescue him from the water and return him to shore safely.”