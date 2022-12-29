042722_dr_Memorial_7a

A memorial of flowers and stuffed animals for Lily Peters at Parkview Elementary School in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — After two years in which COVID was the top story in the Chippewa Valley, it didn’t make the top 10 for 2022. But the biggest story of the year is still something everyone wishes hadn’t happened.

The Leader-Telegram news staff overwhelmingly thought the April murder of Lily Peters was the region’s top story. The 10-year-old’s death rocked Chippewa Falls and the surrounding area, stunning everyone.