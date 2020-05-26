The Phoenix Park Bridge in downtown Eau Claire will light up in the colors of four local high schools to honor graduating seniors, in addition to virtual graduation ceremonies planned for May and June.
On Saturday, the bridge will light up blue to honor North High School and the Eau Claire Virtual School students, purple to honor Memorial High School students and silver to honor McKinley Charter School students, according to the school district.
The district is encouraging community members to dress in the school colors of their choice on these days.
Virtual graduation ceremonies are also planned in lieu of in-person ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Eau Claire Virtual School will hold a virtual graduation at 7 p.m. today. North will hold its virtual ceremony Thursday at 7 p.m. During that time, Phoenix Park Bridge will be lit up in blue.
Memorial will then hold its virtual graduation Friday at 7 p.m., with the bridge lit up in purple.
The bridge will be lit up in silver on June 11, when McKinley will hold its virtual ceremony at 7 p.m. McKinley staff members are also sending congratulatory cards to their students.
The school district is partnering with Downtown Eau Claire Inc. for the bridge lighting project.
“While we are disappointed that we cannot hold our traditional commencement ceremonies this year due to the need to maintain social distancing, we are so grateful to see our entire community step up and celebrate the Class of 2020 in such a special way,” said Mary Ann Hardebeck, Eau Claire schools superintendent. “We look forward to the virtual events and seeing Phoenix Park Bridge lit up in honor of our seniors.”
Yard signs acknowledging high school seniors have also been distributed to families and are being displayed in yards and windows throughout the community.