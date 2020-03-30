His photographs have been republished in The New York Times, USA Today, Japan Times and on the front page of The Wall Street Journal.
An emotional black-and-white image of a mother-and-child reunion in 1993 as troops returned from Desert Storm was selected by The Associated Press as one of its Photos of the Century. Steve Kinderman’s image in 2001 of an iconic Eau Claire bar and restaurant, however, may be the one that’s generated the most feedback. Kinderman, 65, marked nearly 46 years with the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram before retiring this week.
“I really can’t say I have a favorite photo I’ve taken,” he said, “but the one I receive the most comments about is a shot of a backdraft explosion captured as the Camaraderie burned.”
The photograph took second place in a national firefighter-sponsored contest. First place went to a well-known 9/11 image showing New York City firefighters raising a flag above World Trade Center ruins that later was featured on a postage stamp.
Kinderman's plan to retire at the end of the winter high school and college sports seasons was hatched long before the current health care crisis.
"It does feel a bit strange to end a photojournalism career at a time when the biggest news story of a generation is unfolding," he said. "Still, I've had a good run, and it's time to pass the baton to the next cadre of journalists."
A lifelong Eau Claire resident, Kinderman graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School where he edited the school newspaper, Purple Wings. He graduated as a journalism major from UW-Eau Claire in 1976. He met his future wife, Wendy, during college in a darkroom while taking a summer school photography class. The two have been married for 43 years and have two adult daughters and two grandchildren.
"Steve has been photographing the Chippewa Valley for more than four decades," said Gary Johnson, the Leader-Telegram editor who himself has more than 30 years at the newspaper. "He knows the Chippewa Valley and its history. His institutional memory is remarkable. He hears something and instantly knows the background and its significance.
"Steve understood the needs of the newspaper and never hesitated to do what he could to make the Leader-Telegram the best it could be."
Kinderman began his Leader-Telegram career as a reporter/copy editor. He and Wendy were two of the three founding editorial staff members of The Country Today, a statewide rural newspaper Eau Claire Press Co. continues to publish. Wendy spent nearly 25 years with the company before taking a job as marketing editor for Eau Claire-based engineering firm Ayres Associates.
In 1984, Steve Kinderman became Leader-Telegram photo director. He held the position for 32 years before retiring from full-time work in 2016. He guided the department through the transition from mostly black-and-white photography to daily color use and from film to digital images. In the past few years, he continued to be an integral member of the department on a part-time basis.
“I’m fortunate to be able to continue to do the photography I enjoy and collaborate with a team of fellow journalists doing important work in our community,” he said. “Many of the Leader-Telegram photographers I’ve worked with over the years have been far more talented than me. It’s been great to see several of them go on to be nationally recognized and have really nice careers.”
Outside the office and family, Kinderman is fine-tuning his golf game and also has 26 marathons under his belt. But communicating and informing through images drove his professional life.
“I’ve been privileged to have a most unique and rewarding work life,” he said. “The camera has taken me down hundreds of new roads and introduced to me many interesting persons that have generated a lifetime of memories.”
Kinderman was Leader-Telegram photographer Dan Reiland's boss for more than 30 years.
"I can attest to the fact that he was always putting the needs of his staff first and always willing to go above and beyond his job description day in and day out," Reiland said. "He was a die-hard worker, giving many added hours to the newspaper and listening to the police scanner on his days off.
"He had the highest level of respect from everyone he worked with."
And, despite the daily deadlines of a demanding industry, Kinderman's passion for his craft never waned.
"It's the only job I ever wanted to do," he said. "It's been a real privilege to travel the region, meet its residents and have a front-row seat to watch history being made."