Volunteers representing the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association helped complete a few outdoor projects Tuesday for Hope Gospel Mission's new Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children. The projects include installing fencing, completing a storage shed and general landscaping and yard work. "We are excited to be able to help Hope Gospel Mission complete some necessary projects so they can continue to serve those who need assistance," said Christina Thrun, executive officer of CVHBA.
Above: Volunteer Mark Toycen of Bethany Lutheran Brethren Church in Colfax builds a fire pit at the center.
Right: Volunteers Alecia Plaetz, left, of Gray Area Interiors and Katie Behrendt of Prevail Bank move landscape rock at the center on Eau Claire's west side. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.