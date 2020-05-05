As an avid stargazer, Mike Brown always looks forward to Astronomy Day at UW-Eau Claire.
So when Saturday's annual event was canceled because of coronavirus-related restrictions on public gatherings, Brown was feeling a bit sad.
The former president of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society responded, after a suggestion from his adult daughter, by creating his own version of Astronomy Day for his St. Andrews Park neighbors in the town of Seymour.
Through his St. Andrews Planet Walk, Brown was able to virtually transport his neighbors into space while they were mostly hunkering down in their homes during the state's safer-at-home order.
"I thought a planet walk was something people could safely do during the day and still be socially distanced," Brown said.
A planet walk, as Brown explained in a guide he printed for space travelers (aka neighborhood pedestrians), is a model of the solar system that shows the sun and planets in correct relative size and distance from each other.
In this case, it began with a 12-inch-diameter ball in Brown's front yard symbolizing the sun, the center of our solar system.
The actual sun, he pointed out, is 4.5 billion times bigger than a 12-inch sphere, which correlates to Earth being about a tenth of an inch in diameter.
Brown used his 3D printer to create models of the appropriately scaled planets on plaques with information about each planet that he placed along streets in the neighborhood.
Based on the 12-inch sun, he computed that Earth would be 107 feet away. The closest planet to the sun, Mercury, was 41 feet away, while the most distant dwarf planet, Pluto, was 3,232 feet, or just over 0.6 miles. Brown spared participants a much longer walk by electing not to include the nearest star, Proxima Centauri, which would have been placed 5,500 miles away.
For families navigating online education with schools closed to slow the spread of COVID-19, the planet walk served as a sort of field trip that symbolically took children farther than any school bus but in reality was right outside their front door.
Melissa Gohre, who accompanied her daughter Katie, 11, and son Evan, 9, on the walk Saturday, said they read about every planet and appreciated Brown sharing his passion with the neighborhood.
"It was awesome," Gohre said. "It was a breakaway from our daily routine that at this strange point in our lives was refreshing."
The spacing of the planets gave the family a tangible sense of the vast size of the solar system, she said.
UW-Eau Claire physics and astronomy professor Paul Thomas, who created a planet walk seven years ago that starts near the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market pavilion in Phoenix Park, said the concept is a great learning tool and he applauds Brown's work on the neighborhood walk.
"They all show, in a really concrete way, how small the planets are and how far apart everything is in the solar system," Thomas said. "It makes it so clear why spaceflight to other planets is so lengthy and difficult."
For his part, Brown said he enjoys sharing his curiosity about space and neighbors told him they were happy to have something "sciencey" for their kids to do while studying at home.
"A lot of people don't realize the scale of the universe as a whole or even just the solar system and how far apart things are," Brown said. "The planet walk was a chance to give people an appreciation of the night sky that we're losing because of light pollution. We need to look up more often."