RecRecess
 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Abram Gillett, 11, of Eau Claire, plays croquet Tuesday at Boyd Park in Eau Claire as part of RecRecess, a program of the city Parks and Recreation Department. Other activities offered included bean bag toss and foot golf. Similar programs will be today at Newell Park and Thursday at Cameron Park. Both are from 10 a.m. to noon, and fee is $7. Face mask is required. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.