EAU CLAIRE ̶ Enjoy the holiday weekend, it won’t feel like summer for long.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service say Labor Day’s traditional end to the summer season will be the last day in the 70s for a while. There are chances of rain Saturday night and on Labor Day itself, but the forecast stops short of a washout. Temperatures should be pleasant, with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday, and near 73 on Monday.
Chris O’Brien, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Twin Cities office, said the holiday weekend should be pleasant, with humidity in check despite the warm temperatures.
“You’re going to have highs into the upper 70s, with chances of showers Saturday night, possibly into Sunday morning,” he said.
Then fall arrives.
Tuesday’s high will be around 63 degrees, and Wednesday will be near 60. Records from the Midwest Regional Climate Center show those aren’t records for the date, but they’re well below the normal highs. On average, temperatures for Sept. 8-9 top out around 75 each day.
“We’ll have a pretty good cooldown,” said O’Brien. A cold front driven by a change in the weather patterns means the cooler air will stick around through next weekend.
Mid-September doesn’t usually freeze, but it can. The MRCC’s records show the earliest freeze for Eau Claire came on Sept. 12, 1955, when the overnight low dipped to 28 degrees. Forecasters do not expect any records to be threatened, though O’Brien said this front is a “little bit unusually strong” for this time of year.