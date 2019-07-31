An Eau Claire couple faces felony charges after police say their 2-year-old child may have ingested cocaine.
Teresa L. Grassel, 29, and Tyler J. Zais, 28, both of 2124 Mittelstadt Lane, were each charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with two counts of neglecting a child where the consequence is bodily harm.
Grassel and Zais are scheduled to make their initial court appearances on Tuesday and Aug. 21, respectively.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police and the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services investigated the possible drug use and neglect by Grassel and Zais at their residence.
The couple have two children, ages 6 and 2.
Authorities went to the residence on June 6. In the kitchen, they found two credit cards, two pieces of a broken pen, a metal spoon and powder residue on the counter top. The items were less than six inches away from a baby water bottle on the counter.
In the garage they found an additional credit card with a trace amount of a powdered substance, which was consistent with being a crushed medication pill. The items were within reach of both children.
Grassel’s urinalysis tested positive for both marijuana and methamphetamine.
Authorities decided to remove the children from the home.
On June 12, Zais told authorities he takes Adderall and smokes marijuana and methamphetamine.
Hair follicle samples were taken from both children.
The 6-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.
The 2-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.
Authorities were advised that the only way the child could have had a cocaine level as high as what was recorded in the test was through ingestion.
Grassel denied that neither she nor Zais used cocaine.
Hair follicle tests for both Zais and Grassel also tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.
A doctor with the Chippewa Valley Child Advocacy Center said the 6-year-old child has significant delays in speech expression and needs service in speech care.
The doctor said the 2-year-old child has a developmental delay and should have monthly monitoring.
Grassel is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of three drug-related charges in Eau Claire County in August 2015 and May 2014.
If convicted of both charges, Grassel and Zais could each be sentenced to up to six years in prison.