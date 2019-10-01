Two Boyceville schools went into precautionary lockdown Tuesday morning after Peoples State Bank, 715 State Road 79, in Boyceville was robbed, the Boyceville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
There will be a large police presence in the area, the department said.
The lockdown went into effect around 8:45 a.m., said Nicholas Kaiser, Boyceville district administrator.
In a precautionary lockdown, the schools are not allowing people in or out of classroom buildings, and students are confined to certain classroom areas, Kaiser said Tuesday at 11 a.m.: "We're just limiting our movements throughout the day, just to make sure."
Boyceville police have not been onsite at the school district Tuesday, Kaiser said.