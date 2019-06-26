An Eau Claire man is accused of attempting to sell large amounts of marijuana.
Sunny Kou Vue, 19, 2821 Ruth St., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of attempted delivery of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vue is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on July 17.
According to the criminal complaint:
A member of the West Central Drug Task Force was in contact with a confidential informant on March 7 about purchasing a large quantity of marijuana from Vue.
The informant told authorities Vue always carries a black backpack and the marijuana is always inside the backpack.
The informant arranged to buy a half pound of marijuana from Vue for $900.
The informant indicated that Vue had recently replenished his supply of marijuana.
The informant was provided with covert surveillance equipment and sent to the buy location in Eau Claire.
While waiting at the buy location, the informant was contacted by Vue, who said he was packaging the half pound of marijuana.
The informant entered Vue’s vehicle when Vue arrived at the buy location.
Authorities then moved in and took Vue into custody.
Authorities found a black backpack with just over a half pound of marijuana in the vehicle.
Vue admitted he intended to sell the marijuana to the informant. He also said there was more marijuana at his Ruth Street apartment.
Authorities went to Vue’s apartment, where they found a digital scale and two bags containing more than four pounds of marijuana.
Authorities also found $890 in a dresser drawer. Vue indicated this money was related to drugs.
Vue consented to a search of his phone. Authorities located multiple photographs on the phone that showed marijuana appearing to be weighed out.
The photos appeared to be time stamped from 2017.
Vue was convicted of a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana in December in Chippewa County.
If convicted of the felony charges, Vue could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.