An Eau Claire woman was jumped and beaten by two other women while walking outside after dark, police say.
Marie D. Danielson, 26, and Samantha L. Purchase, 29, both of 1611 Western Ave., are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
Danielson and Purchase are both free on a $500 signature bond.
As a condition of bond, they cannot have contact with the woman.
Danielson and Purchase both return to court on Aug. 21.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were called at 11:07 p.m. on June 10 on a report of a fight in progress.
Two women were walking on Western Avenue when Danielson and Purchase appeared out of the dark and started attacking one of the women.
Danielson struck the woman with a closed fist, knocking her down.
Purchase joined in and both Danielson and Purchase continued to strike the woman while she was on the ground.
The woman’s version of events was confirmed by the woman she was walking with.
Purchase and Danielson both denied their involvement in the fight.
The woman said her face, neck, chest, stomach and legs were covered with blood. She said she was diagnosed with a slight concussion, a laceration above her eyebrow and numerous large bruises and bumps all over her body.
If convicted of the charges, Danielson and Purchase could each be sentenced to up to one year in jail and an $11,000 fine.