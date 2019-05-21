An Altoona man is accused of head butting his acquaintance, breaking the other man’s nose and causing significant blood loss.
Joshua J. Pierre, 31, 66 W. Tulip Lane, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Pierre, which prohibits him from having contact with the other man.
Pierre returns to court July 3.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man called police May 11 and said he was punched and head butted at Pierre’s residence on April 19.
The man said Pierre had been drinking and was angry with his brother because Pierre did not want his brother at the residence.
The man said he got between Pierre and Pierre’s brother to prevent the two from fighting.
The man said he hugged Pierre to try to calm him down. Pierre then punched the man in the face.
The man said he again hugged Pierre in an attempt to calm him down.
Pierre then head butted the man, which broke the man’s nose and caused him to bleed.
The man said he went into the shed on Pierre’s property and stayed there for 90 minutes before calling his girlfriend to take him to the hospital.
The man said there was a large amount of blood on the floor by the time his girlfriend arrived.
When asked why he didn’t seek help sooner, the man said he feared retaliation from Pierre if he called police about the incident.
The man said he had been in the hospital since the incident.
The man said he wanted to pursue charges now because he felt safe at his mother’s house.
The man said Pierre had since called him and apologized for the incident.
The man’s girlfriend told police there was blood all over the man when she picked him up from Pierre’s residence.
Police made contact with Pierre on May 18 and took him into custody on a probation warrant.
Pierre said he got home on April 19 to find both the man and his brother drinking.
There was an argument because he wanted both men to leave.
Pierre said there was no fight and never saw the man with a bloody nose. He also said there was no blood inside the shed.
The next day Pierre told police the man came at him with his arms open so he head butted him in the nose to get him to back away.
Pierre denied punching the man in the face.
Pierre said he initially lied about the incident because he didn’t want to get into trouble.
If convicted of the felony charge, Pierre could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.