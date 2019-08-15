A Minnesota man is accused of punching another man at an Altoona park because he disapproved of the behavior the other man and his girlfriend were engaging in.
Matthew A. Lau, 32, of Princeton, was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery.
Lau did not appear in court on Thursday and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
In the late afternoon of June 1, an Altoona police officer met with a man and his girlfriend at River Prairie Park Pavilion.
The couple was engaged in aggressive behavior they described as “flogging” in the large bird cage structure near the pond known as the “coop.”
The officer determined the behavior wasn’t abusive or sexual in nature.
The officer believed the couple was engaging in the behavior in an attempt to provoke an altercation with law enforcement because they had placed two recording devices to record the behavior.
The couple was warned that continued behavior of this type could result in citations for disorderly conduct.
The officer was sent back to the pavilion at 6:15 p.m. because the male half of the couple lost two teeth after being assaulted by another man.
The man was holding his mouth with his hands. His mouth was saturated with blood and he said he didn’t remember being struck.
The girlfriend told the officer she and the man continued to engage in “flogging” after the officer previously left.
An unknown male then approached them, turned their camera away from recording the area and became argumentative with them about their behavior.
The woman told the male they were doing nothing wrong and had earlier spoken to police.
The other man said “I’m taking matters into my own hands.”
The other man then struck the male half of the couple with a closed fist following a verbal altercation. He then walked to his vehicle and left.
The woman was able to get the other man’s license plate information.
The man told the officer he likely lost consciousness because he didn’t remember getting struck.
Between the license plate number provided by the woman and surveillance video acquired from the River Prairie Center, police were able to identify Lau as the suspect.
If convicted, Lau could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.