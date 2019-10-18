A Minnesota man is accused of being a heroin dealer in the Eau Claire area.
Corey N. Hobbs, 34, of Woodbury, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with four felony counts of heroin delivery, felony counts of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $250,000 cash bail was set for Hobbs, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with anyone involved in illegal drug activities.
Hobbs will return to court Nov. 27.
According to the criminal complaint:
A confidential informant told police in September that Hobbs was willing to sell heroin to multiple people in the Eau Claire area.
The informant said Hobbs was from Minnesota and frequently used rental cars to sell illegal drugs in Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley.
Police used informants to conduct controlled buys of heroin from Hobbs in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls on Sept. 9, 17 and 24, and Oct. 2 and 8.
On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at Hobbs’ room at the Westgate Motel, 1439 N. Fairmont Ave.
Hobbs was arrested in the motel parking lot. He told police he knew what this was all about. He told investigators what they were looking for was in a suitcase on the dresser.
The suitcase contained 64 grams of heroin in multiple bags.
The heroin appeared to be in varying amounts in the different bags. There was a large number of corner-cut bags that all appeared to contain one-gram quantities of heroin.
Police also found a digital scale and $2,818 in cash.
Hobbs is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and receiving stolen property, respectively, in June 2004 and March 2016 in Minnesota’s Ramsey County.
If convicted of all the charges, Hobbs could be sentenced to up to 56 years in prison.