Two men are accused of stealing account information from an Eau Claire church and using it to buy gas at an Eau Claire gas station.
Brandon E. Felix, 21, and Chandler C. Gilbert, 19, both of 1828 S. Hastings Way, were each charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information and a misdemeanor count of theft.
Felix is also charged with five felony counts of bail jumping.
Gilbert is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
Felix and Gilbert are free on $5,000 and $1,000 signature bonds, respectively.
As conditions of bond, the men cannot have contact with the church or use anyone else’s personal identifying information.
The men return to court in December.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent July 3 to St. John’s Church on Highland Avenue for a possible theft that had occurred at the Mega Holiday gas station on Highland Avenue.
The office manager at St. John’s said the church had received a bill from the gas station which showed gas purchases that had not been made by anyone at the church.
Twenty gas purchases totaling $680 were made from May 27 to June 25.
None of the purchases were authorized by church office staff.
The office manager said the church’s policy was to authorize only $15 gas purchases. But the 20 purchases in question ranged from $25 to $50.
The manager of the gas station was familiar with the situation. She said she had noticed the same truck on the same St. John’s account. The store would also receive a call from a man who advised that someone would be stopping to get gas.
During the course of the investigation, police identified Felix and Gilbert as suspects.
Felix claimed it was Gilbert who had been paying for the gas when they stopped at the Holiday station.
Felix said Gilbert would go into the store, tell the clerk the gas purchase was to go on some account, and the clerk would then swipe a card they had behind the counter. Felix said he thought it was Gilbert’s brother’s account.
Gilbert, however, told police the whole incident was Felix’s idea. He said Felix told him he had signed up for some program where he was offered gas assistance for going to appointments.
Gilbert said Felix then called the gas station on Highland Avenue and told them the same thing.
Gilbert said any time Felix needed gas, he would call the station ahead of time and they would allow Felix to put gas in his vehicles on the church’s account.