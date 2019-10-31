Two teens are accused of taking $12,000 worth of hemp during a burglary at an Eau Claire business.
An accomplice told police they planned to sell the hemp to “stupid people” who would not know the difference between hemp and marijuana.
Damon W. Triebold, 18, of Deer Park, and Dillon A. Schaaf, 17, of Hayward, are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of burglary and theft.
Triebold is also charged with a felony count of bail jumping.
Schaaf is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the store or Triebold. He returns to court Dec. 10.
Triebold is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Nov. 13.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a July 29 burglary at Evolution Hemp, 2600 London Road, in the town of Washington.
Entrance was gained by breaking the glass in the front door with a rock.
The store manager said nine containers with Hemp valued at $12,000 were missing.
Surveillance video showed two people entering the store.
Schaaf and Triebold were identified as suspects.
A third teen told deputies Aug. 7 that he was involved in the crime with Triebold and Schaaf.
The third teen said he entered the store with Triebold after Triebold broke the window.
Schaaf was outside the store and served as the lookout.
The third teen said he was high on cocaine at the time and not thinking straight.
A witness who learned of the burglary told deputies the suspects took the hemp and left when they heard police sirens, believing the business alarm had been activated.
The third teen said Triebold also grabbed glass pipes from the counter display before leaving.
Triebold was free on a cash bail for a pending felony case in Polk County. A condition of the bail was that he commit no new crimes.
Schaaf was arrested Oct. 7 and had a valid warrant for his arrest from Sawyer County.
Triebold is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent in February in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the charges, Triebold and Schaaf could each be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.