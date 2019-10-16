An Eau Claire woman is accused of pepper spraying another woman before stealing her bicycle.
Jennifer L. Henriksen, 26, 614 N. Barstow St., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of robbery with use of force and misdemeanor counts of battery and being a felon in possession of an oleoresin device.
A $500 signature bond was set for Henriksen, which prohibits her from having contact with the victim or her residence. She also cannot use or possess pepper spray.
Henriksen returns to court Nov. 27.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman told police she was riding her bicycle across the Madison Street bridge on Sunday when she heard a man and woman yell at her from a vehicle.
They accused the first woman of stealing the second woman’s bicycle.
The first woman said the second woman sprayed her with pepper spray at the end of the bridge, tried to strike her numerous times and stole her bicycle.
The first woman was able to provide a license number for the vehicle carrying the man and second woman.
The vehicle was registered to Henriksen and she matched the description of the assailant.
The first woman said she bought the bicycle second hand from a male off Craigslist. The bicycle was stolen awhile ago and she suspected her neighbors because she often saw bicycles in the backyard.
The first woman said she found her bicycle in the backyard and took it back. She did not file a police report.
The first woman said this occurred a few days before she was assaulted.
Public space cameras confirmed the first woman’s version of events.
Police contacted Rental Resources and discovered Henriksen is the only person on the lease for 614½ N. Barstow St.
Henriksen is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of felony counts of theft and bail jumping in November 2013 in Washburn County.