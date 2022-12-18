EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School Board will continue to evaluate its coherent governance policies following November’s public outcry that arose when the district announced it would discontinue its Hmong and Japanese language programs.
Though the district has since reversed that decision, members of the community are still demanding increased transparency and accountability from the district.
During tonight’s board meeting, the board is slated to consider proposed policy changes designed to better support district administration, clarify procedures, hold the board accountable, more carefully monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of programs and practices, and establish more effective ways for the board to be more responsive to issues.
A key step, as discussed during the Nov. 5 meeting, is to establish a clear definition of what makes an administrative decision “reasonable” or “unreasonable” in the eyes of the board.
The school board will meet in person at 7 p.m. tonight in room 137 of the district’s Administration Building, 500 Main St. People can attend the meeting in person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.
