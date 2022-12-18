EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School Board will continue to evaluate its coherent governance policies following November’s public outcry that arose when the district announced it would discontinue its Hmong and Japanese language programs.

Though the district has since reversed that decision, members of the community are still demanding increased transparency and accountability from the district.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.