As relative newcomers to politics, both candidates in the 68th Assembly District race have been pounding the pavement.
Karen Hurd, a Republican, said at the time of this writing she’d personally visited nearly 8,000 homes. Nate Otto, a Democrat, after long days spent knocking on doors shows his wife his fitness tracker, detailing the steps he’s collected and calories he’s burned. Both are hoping to fill a position currently occupied by Republican Jesse James, who is running for state Senate.
Hurd said after raising a family and growing a small business — her children are grown and she has staff in place to run the day-to-day operations at the business — the timing was right to run for office at the state level. She currently is a trustee on the Fall Creek Village Board.
“This country has done a lot for me” she said. “I feel like it’s time for me to give back.”
Otto, who resides in Altoona and serves on the Eau Claire County Board, said he imagined what the Nate Otto of 2032 might think of the Nate Otto of 2022.
“I believe this is the best use of my time right now,” he said. “What kind of state will this be in 2032? A divided state? A prosperous state?
“The divisiveness is a concern I encounter whether I’m in Eau Claire or Augusta. I see myself as a moderate. ... Democrats aren’t always right, and Republicans aren’t always wrong.”
Added Hurd on the subject: “There is so much partisan division it makes me sad. We all want the best for Wisconsin citizens. I want to be part of the solution.”
Hurd said she’s seen a single overriding concern during her visits to homes in the 68th Assembly District: the economy. Lowering taxes would be one step in the right direction, she added.
“It’s ‘How am I going to get to work?’” she said, and, “’How am I going to get food on the table?’”
Otto said investing in green energy would be one approach. The practice would create jobs, he said, and lessen our reliance on other markets. Other top priorities of Otto’s include restoring women’s reproductive rights, addressing rural broadband and protecting waterways. Putting resources into mental health also is a concern.
Hurd emphasizes limiting regulations, supporting law enforcement and increasing transparency in education.
“Some parents want to know what their kids are learning; they want the three R’s,” she said. “Don’t teach them your political ideology.”
As far as gun control, Otto said his children are learning to shoot, adding that there’s a need to enforce laws that are already on the books. He teaches at Chippewa Valley Technical College and has authored a book, “Your Fifty-Dollar Kayak,” that teaches readers how to build a kayak using basic tools and materials.
“We can’t be lax about gun laws,” he said.
The 68th Assembly District comprises parts of Eau Claire, Chippewa, Clark, Jackson and Trempealeau counties.
Hurd earned 57% of the vote in the primaries to defeat Chris Connell of Eau Claire and Hillarie Roth of Altoona. Otto was unopposed in the primaries. The general election is Nov. 8.