As relative newcomers to politics, both candidates in the 68th Assembly District race have been pounding the pavement.

Karen Hurd, a Republican, said at the time of this writing she’d personally visited nearly 8,000 homes. Nate Otto, a Democrat, after long days spent knocking on doors shows his wife his fitness tracker, detailing the steps he’s collected and calories he’s burned. Both are hoping to fill a position currently occupied by Republican Jesse James, who is running for state Senate.