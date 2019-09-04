A Wisconsin Political Reform Chautauqua is scheduled this weekend in Menomonie to discuss issues related to campaign finance reform, redistricting and fair voting.
The event will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Dunn County Historical Society.
Speakers at the event will include former state Sen. Dale Schultz, Matt Rothschild of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, Mike McCabe from Blue Jean Nation, Sachin Chheda on fair redistricting, Lena and Rich Eng from Unite America and George Penn with United To Amend.
"This Chautauqua will be a large gathering of people who want to help build the reform movement — to restore our republic from the corrupted big-money political system that no longer represents We the People," stated an email from organizers.
More information and registration information is available on Facebook at facebook.com/events/1280741622097650 and at eventbrite.com/e/21st-century-wisconsin-political-reform-chautauqua-tickets-62148252095.