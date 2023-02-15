EAU CLAIRE — Come this July, a group of Eau Claire high school students will embark on the trip of a lifetime.
Power of Perception, an Eau Claire-based nonprofit dedicated to African American and biracial youth outreach, received a $150,000 grant to bring eligible students on a two-week-long trip to South Africa. There, they will immerse themselves in the culture, visit historical sites and complete volunteer work.
The grant was awarded to the organization by the Pablo Foundation. Power of Perception Founder and CEO Dennis Beale said it’s been his goal to take his mentees on one domestic and one international trip per year since the nonprofit’s conception in 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought those plans to a screeching halt — until now.
“I just want to change lives with this opportunity,” Beale said. “A lot of people talk about what they can do to help our youth, but taking them on a trip like this, I think, will change their life, change their perspective.”
Power of Perception currently has four local chapters that serve about 80 young African American or biracial members of the community. The students Beale plans on taking to South Africa are all part of the Eau Claire school district-wide chapter, currently comprising 40 students in grades 6 through 12.
In order to be eligible for the trip, slated for July 20 to Aug. 2, Beale said his Power of Perception students must attend weekly mentoring sessions, demonstrate great behavior and respect in and out of the classroom, maintain a consistent school attendance record and demonstrate strong academic achievement or improvement.
Under these criteria, Beale identified 15 high school students to bring with him, along with 12 mentors — many of whom, he noted, have never left the country or flown on a plane before.
“I’m taking this money to help them see something different; to show them that you don’t have to just be stuck in a small town mindset,” Beale said. “You can expand, spread your wings, fly. And, through this experience, I think it’s going to give them a whole other perspective about life.”
And South Africa is only the beginning.
Beale said he hopes to take his mentees all around the world, to a different country every year. There’s a lot of value in exposing young people to new cultures, economic environments and climates, he said. To kick things off, though, Beale wants to bridge the gap between his students and Black history.
“I want to take them back to the motherland,” he explained. “We don’t have Black history in the schools out here, so helping them understand Black history and where a lot of this Black history stems from — that’s key. … I feel like going to a country like this, helping them to see the big picture and what that looks like, I think is very eye-opening and very important for these kids.”
Some of the activities planned for the trip include a safari, a visit to the prison that held Nelson Mandela and the delivery of care packages to those in need.
Ultimately, Beale hopes his Power of Perception mentees come away from the experience with a new perspective on the world. He said we tend to take things for granted here in the United States, and he strives to foster a strong sense of empathy and a desire to lead within his students.
“In order to create change, we must continue to create opportunities,” Beale said. “If they never have the opportunity, how are they able to create change in our world today?”
A videographer and blogger are also set to travel with Power of Perception on the trip this summer.
The blogger, Beale explained, will document the group’s daily activities and post them online for the parents to stay up-to-date.
The videographer will film the trip from start to finish. In August, Beale said a documentary of the trip will be aired at the Pablo Center at the Confluence for public viewing — to pay homage to the people and organizations that made the whole thing possible.
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.