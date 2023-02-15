EAU CLAIRE — Come this July, a group of Eau Claire high school students will embark on the trip of a lifetime.

Power of Perception, an Eau Claire-based nonprofit dedicated to African American and biracial youth outreach, received a $150,000 grant to bring eligible students on a two-week-long trip to South Africa. There, they will immerse themselves in the culture, visit historical sites and complete volunteer work.

