Prelude to November

Poll worker Stephanie Grose, center, hands a ballot to voter Timothy Krueger of Eau Claire as poll worker Susan Haroldson looks on Tuesday at Lake Street United Methodist Church. Voters and workers wore masks and used protective shields to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in the statewide primary elections. Chief inspector Mary Hanson said voting was slow enough that by noon workers were able to process the roughly 125 absentee ballots received by voters from the two wards that vote at the church.

 Staff photo by Eric Lindquist

Contact: 715-833-9209, eric.lindquist@ecpc.com, @ealscoop on Twitter