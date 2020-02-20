Wisconsin Farmers Union plans to draw presidential candidates to Dunn County on Sunday, March 29, for the Dairyland Forum and Rally for Rural Wisconsin.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will provide an opportunity for presidential candidates to engage with voters and share stances on rural issues.
Organizers plan to invite presidential candidates but don't anticipate confirmation from candidates until the final days leading up to the event. Candidates will be announced as they are confirmed. Wisconsin's presidential primary will be Tuesday, April 7.
The forum is scheduled at the Dunn County Fairgrounds, 620 17th St., Menomonie. Doors open at noon, with the Rally for Rural Wisconsin kicking off at 1 p.m. and candidate forum at 2 p.m., followed by a call to action and music, dancing and sampling of local fare.
Candidates will be asked questions about monopolization in agriculture, loss of family farms, decline of rural and tribal food systems, education, transportation, access to health care, mental health and addiction issues in rural communities, and their vision for the economy.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/dairylandforum. Bus routes are being organized from the Appleton, Superior and Madison areas, with more details to follow.
WFU is organizing the event in partnership with Citizen Action, Equal Exchange Co-op, Family Farm Action and Voces de le Frontera.