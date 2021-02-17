Eau Claire-based small appliance manufacturer National Presto Industries has recalled two models of Presto indoor electric smokers.
Presto has received reports of the smokers tripping circuit breakers and GFCI outlets, the company announced Tuesday in a news release.
Presto is recalling two models of the indoor electric smokers: Model No. 0601304 and Model No. 0601405.
The company determined that the two models of smokers had defective heating elements and wiring, which had the potential to shock their users, Presto said.
The company said Tuesday: "There had been no reports of injury or property damage, but out of an abundance of caution, the Company decided to recall all units from the marketplace."
Anyone with a Presto indoor electric smoker should immediately stop using the appliance and visit Presto's website, www.gopresto.com/recall, for information on returning the smoker and getting a refund, according to the news release.
People without internet access can call 1-833- 909-1524.