EAU CLAIRE -- Prevea Health will close one of its COVID-19 testing sites in Eau Claire, 950 W. Clairemont Ave., at 4 p.m. Friday.
Beginning Saturday, Prevea will be offering COVID-19 testing by appointment at two other sites: at Prevea Family Medicine, 617 W. Clairemont Ave., and at the Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building, 3119 Woodman Drive.
Testing at Prevea is free to anyone with one or more symptoms of COVID-19: a cough, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, headache, sore throat, runny nose or new loss of taste or smell.
Anyone who has been exposed to someone confirmed to have COVID-19 can also get a test at Prevea, according to a news release.
People who want a test must sign up on Prevea's online patient portal, MyPrevea, at myprevea.com. People do not have to be established Prevea patients to do so. Setting up an account, completing a short assessment and registering for a test at a Prevea location is a short process, the organization said in a news release.
Test results are available within two to four days through the person's MyPrevea account.
For a full list of testing locations through Prevea, people can visit its website, prevea.com/COVID19.