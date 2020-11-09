CHIPPEWA FALLS — An inmate from Wisconsin Dells has been charged with escape after he fled from the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility.
Michael A. Loomis, 45, was charged in Chippewa County Court with escape, operating a motor vehicle without consent and attempt to flee or elude officers. He returns to court Jan. 5.
According to the criminal complaint, corrections workers at the prison -- located at 2909 E. Park Ave. -- called police on April 23 to report that Loomis had been outside the prison walls on garbage duty when he fled from the facility. Loomis entered a nearby gravel pit, found a vehicle with keys inside, and drove from the area.
Police located Loomis driving eastbound on Highway 29 and attempted to stop the car. However, Loomis increased his speeds to 80 to 90 mph. After a 2.5-mile chase, Loomis voluntarily pulled over and was taken into custody.
Court records show Loomis was convicted in Portage County of possession of a firearm by a felon and identity theft.