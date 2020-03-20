The first step in implementing Project Hope has been taken.
The Menomonie City Council this week voted to allow up to $75,000 in administrative spending to launch the project.
Project Hope is an initiative between the city and Menomonie Police Department to use evidence-based practices in an effort to combat methamphetamine and opioid addiction in the city and surrounding area.
The funds would be used for education and provide a sense of commitment in applying for grants.
"I think this is a positive move for the city of Menomonie and I think once the proof is in the pudding this is going to be adopted by a lot of counties and cities across Wisconsin," Mayor Randy Knaack said. "I think it’s very important that we set precedence and get this one moving."
It's the time of the year to apply for grants through the Department of Justice and human services, Police Chief Eric Atkinson said. Having initial funding can increase the chances of receiving grants by showing there is already an investment into the program, he said.
Grants that allow for education and juvenile deflection and aversion programs are also being applied for. Funding to create an informational website about the program has already been provided by the Dunn County Partnership for Youth. Atkinson said the department is looking at both private and public funding and he feels confident they will receive some type of financial aid. If other funding is secured, it likely won't cost the city $75,000 to launch the program.
"This will at least get us in the door at Phase 1 and allows us to start looking forward to the next three, four years," Atkinson said.
Dredging bid approved
The council approved a bid from A-1 Excavating in Bloomer to dredge the southern bay of Wolske Bay in Lake Menomin.
The approval passed by a 6-3 vote and is contingent on bonds, insurance and DNR permit being secured.
The project is to remove about 13,000 cubic yards of sediment with the approved bid for $519,535. A-1 Excavating recommended mechanical dredging instead of hydraulic dredging, Public Works Director Randy Eide said.