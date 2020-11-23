Pruning Tree
City of Eau Claire arborist Luke Cain prunes a Little Leaf Linden tree Thursday along Sixth Avenue in Eau Claire. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

