EAU CLAIRE — The first public listening session for the local communicable disease task force will occur a week from Thursday.
The purpose of the virtual listening session is for community members to provide feedback to task force members on how best to manage a future communicable disease public health emergency. The session is intended to be more forward-looking rather than reviewing the community response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The listening session is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 20. The focus of the listening session is on local communicable disease ordinances, particularly the public’s thoughts about:
• Which groups have a role in providing input for decisions during a communicable disease public health emergency?
• How do we balance protection of the community’s health with individual rights and business interests during this type of public health emergency?
The task force, a joint effort led by the Eau Claire City Council, County Board and City-County Board of Health, is charged with reviewing proposed local communicable disease ordinances that would be used in the event of a future public health emergency. Before beginning this review process, the task force is counting on input from the community. Another listening session may also be provided prior to the task force submitting its recommendations to the City Council and County Board, both of which will make the final decisions on the recommendations.
Members of the public may provide written or verbal input. Written comments can be submitted at any time to the task force website at https://www.co.eauclaire.wi.us/our-government/county-board/special-and-select-committees/communicable-diseasetaskforce/communicable-disease-task-force-may-20-2021-feedback. Written comments will be accepted until Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 8 a.m. For the purpose of this listening session, the written comments will be collected and distributed to task force members on the morning of Wednesday, May 19.
Verbal input can be provided during the virtual listening session and will be limited to three minutes. For registration and to join the session, go to https://eauclairecounty.webex.com/eauclairecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=e3a4ca9e10837831defc87a7902c559cc. The password is kMB4vDj3Nj8. To dial into the session, call 1-415-655-0001, access code 145 839 7214.