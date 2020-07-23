The city's weed-harvesting boat pulls excess aquatic plants out of Half Moon Lake on Wednesday in Eau Claire. Done once a year if plant growth begins impeding recreational use of the lake, this year's harvest began Tuesday and will continue through next week. About 40 dump truck loads full of plants are expected to come from the lake this summer, which will go to a city materials storage yard to decompose and eventually be used in mulch for use in public projects. The most recent time a harvest was needed, in 2017, the city pulled 14 tons of weeds out of the lake, said Steve Plaza, director of city parks, recreation and forestry. In addition to making the lake better for paddling, swimming and fishing, removing the weeds also improves water clarity and gives other plants a better chance to grow.