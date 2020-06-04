CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa Falls Main Street announced Thursday that it has canceled the 45th annual Pure Water Days & RiverFest, which had been scheduled for Aug. 8.
“We are committed to do our part to help protect staff, volunteers, participants and the public,” the organization wrote in a press release. “Stay safe and we will see you next summer.”
The parade typically attracts thousands of people to downtown, and the RiverFest event, which moved last year to the new Chippewa Riverfront park, has been steadily growing.
Teri Ouimette, Chippewa Falls Main Street director, also announced that the Cruise In Car Shows on North Bridge Street each summer also have been canceled this year.