EAU CLAIRE — About five years ago, Jason Kanz was reading the Letter of James and found it more complicated than he expected. To better understand the book, Kanz went through all the lines of James and rewrote them as if God was explaining the words.
“I sat down with a Bible on one side and a notebook on the other and just started writing,” Kanz said. “I would read a few verses and wrestle with, ‘OK, what is being said here? What’s being communicated?’”
By doing so, the book of James made more sense to Kanz. He showed the writings to his wife, who sent them to a few friends and encouraged Kanz to keep writing.
Kanz moved on to a second book, the Letter to the Ephesians, where he again found clarity in taking the perspective of the divine. From that point on, Kanz decided to do the same thing for every chapter and verse of the 27 books in the New Testament.
More than five years and 670 pages later, his latest book is finished. “Letters to the Beloved” will publish Oct. 25.
Kanz sent an excerpt to the Leader-Telegram that included the introduction, Matthew 5-7, Romans 12 and 1 John 1.
“What I have written is not scripture,” Kanz wrote in the introduction. “It is not a translation, nor even a paraphrase. At best, it is a devotional commentary, not by a theologian, but by someone who wants to know God better. Second, what I have written is not inerrant. I have certainly gotten some things wrong, though I have tried as much as reasonably possible to reflect the intent of a loving, relational God.”
Kanz, who has published three other books, said this one took by far the most time and effort. He rose daily around 4 a.m. and wrote in the early morning’s stillness for a couple hours before heading to his day job as a neuropsychologist.
The writing process and events of the past five years lead to an evolution in Kanz’s faith. He now is a member of a nondenominational Christian church and believes working on the book helped him become less exclusionary.
“Hopefully I’m kinder and more tolerant than what I (was) five years ago,” Kanz said. “I certainly feel that I am.”
Kanz, an Eau Claire resident, recently spoke with the Leader-Telegram about the challenge of writing from the viewpoint of God, the evolution of his faith and the distinction between perfection and wholeness. The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
What is the significance of the book’s title?
This is as though God were writing letters to an individual, or in some cases, it will feel like it’s writing to a church. I think that God’s primary relationship to people is that of one who is beloved.
Was there a most challenging aspect of the process of writing the book?
One of the challenges was, “How do I present this different narrative?” The gospels tell the story of Jesus’ life, and there are teachings that mention that, but how do I present this more narrative passage, versus the Letters (of Paul), which are often more straightforward. I would add that a big challenge was, “What are my presuppositions and how do they factor in to how I’m understanding these passages?” So a lot of wrestling with my own presuppositions and ideas, and knowing full well that many of those are still going to find their way in the book.
You are writing from the perspective of God. How did you do that?
It almost raises the question, “How arrogant are you that you think you can write from the perspective of God?” There are a lot of different ways people have come to understand God: as divine taskmaster, as loving parent. As I was writing from the perspective of God, it was, “How do we understand the New Testament as though God were trying to communicate His love for us? Even through some of the passages that feel hard or confusing, everything that’s written down is meant to communicate God’s desire for us to know that we are loved. The other thing is I believe that He desires for all things to return to an integrated state, or to become whole.
What is the difference between “whole” and “perfect” and why is that distinction important?
In the Sermon on the Mount is a verse that a lot of Christians wrestle with. The English translation is, “Be perfect as your father in Heaven is perfect.” (But in other translations), the word that is used is actually “complete” or “whole.” So, “Be whole as your father in Heaven is whole.” And there’s an interesting semantic shift that happens. (Perfection is) a burden, a lot of pressure to live up to, expectations we’ll never meet, as opposed to, for me, the word “wholeness” is an invitation into becoming who we are meant to be, an invitation to this place where all things are complete. For us to understand a God of wholeness means we’re being invited into this place where everything is as it should be, and not under the burden of, “Get your act together and shape up, because if you don’t, you’re not as perfect as God in Heaven,” which — my goodness, none of us are ever going to get to that point.
You write, “Remember that my principal call is to embody love.” How did you reach that conclusion?
All of the commands can be boiled down to, “How do we love well?” First, we need to understand how to love others, so those we’re in relationship with, those we’re in community with. But also this notion of, “How do we love ourselves properly?” Self-love, properly understood, is, I think, what we’re called to live out in our day-to-day life. Not just to talk about it, but to actually put it into action.
That is similar to one of your other passages: “Loving one another always trumps religious activity.”
One of the things that I think churches often do is to tell people, “You should be praying, you should be going to church once a week, you should be making sure you’re reading your Bible,” all of which can be good and helpful activities, but if we’re not pressing in to understand, to listen, to hear other people, to love and serve people, even when they make us upset, I think we’re missing the boat.
How did the process of writing this book change your faith?
My own spiritual journey has taken a pretty sharp turn. When I started the book, we were part of a very conservative church I’ve since left. It was an evangelical church, and I wouldn’t describe myself as evangelical anymore.
Romans 12 knocked the wind out of me. It’s (asking), “How do we become people who practice what we say we believe?” I see so many inconsistencies in how, particularly evangelicalism, in the United States as currently practiced — I see such huge discrepancies between that and what I see in the gospels and in the letters. In terms of my faith, I think it has made me more welcoming, more open. I’m much less concerned now with, “Who’s in and who’s out?” than I am about understanding how to love well.
What do you hope readers take away from the book?
The bible is intimidating for a lot of people. They have these ideas about God and these ideas about what the Bible is. A lot of people will pick up a Bible and start at the beginning and get through the first few chapters of Genesis and are like, “Oh, this is interesting.” And then you get really bogged down. I think there’s a hope that people who pick this (book) up will be able to look at it and say, “Wow, this makes sense to me. This helps me understand not only more about who God is, as a God of love, but, who am I, and how do I show up in the world?” It’s really a hope that it will encourage people to get in and wrestle on their own with, “What is God trying to tell us?”