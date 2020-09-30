EAU CLAIRE — In a new book, Katherine Schneider illustrates the humanity of people with disabilities. Rather than portraying herself as only worthy of pity or praise, two common misrepresentations of people who have disabilities, Schneider focuses on the nuanced everydayness of life as a blind person.
“At the end of the week, I’m looking forward to watching a movie with friends and playing bridge with another group,” Schneider writes. “Not ‘inspirational,’ just an ordinary week.”
“Hope of the Crow: Tales of Occupying Aging” is a collection of Schneider’s blog posts from 2012 to 2019, and it also includes poetry. The title comes from her favorite bird, which has “intelligence and hardiness,” Schneider writes. “To me, then, the ‘hope of the crow’ is a resilient, come-back-swinging kind of hope – exactly the kind needed in today’s world.”
Schneider is blind and a retired clinical psychologist who taught at UW-Eau Claire. She is currently an Eau Claire County Board supervisor.
The book is broken into four sections: work, play, love and pray. Consisting of descriptions of daily life, notable events and grievances about disability access, the book provides a window into her mind over the course of several years. Interspersed with humor and self-deprecation, most chapters are a few pages. Schneider hopes that format makes “Hope of the Crow” more digestible, and she said the book doesn’t have to be read in order.
“Read it like you eat mixed nuts,” Schneider said. “Pull out the stuff you like first.”
The book is available from online sellers and on Bookshare for people who require reading assistance.
Themes include Schneider’s love of reading; how to build a sense of community; the interdependence of society; challenges as a blind person that sighted people may not recognize, like walking on a roundabout sidewalk; and frustration with society’s limitations for people with disabilities.
“Although someone may have a disability, they also have abilities,” Schneider writes.
The book also has tips for sighted people interacting with a blind person, such as introducing yourself when conversing, pointing out food on a plate according to the face of a clock (“potatoes at nine”) and saying “May I help?” when thinking a blind person needs assistance, rather than immediately providing help the blind person may not want.
“The equating of blind with ignorant and the automatic assumption that we need and want fixing cause great harm to those of us who are blind,” Schneider writes. “It makes us into beings who always need charity and have nothing to offer in return other than gratitude.”
Schneider also shares insights on social media, the internet and civility. She ends the book on an encouraging note: “As long as there are people willing to listen to each other‘s stories of their worlds, there is hope we can care for each other and make a better world.”
Schneider recently spoke with the Leader-Telegram about the book, adjusting to life during COVID-19 and why “inspirational” is often the incorrect word to describe a person with disabilities.
The interview has been edited and condensed.
Why did you want to turn all the blog posts into a book?
I wanted to put something together in a way that would be interesting for people to read and also be approachable, as in little tiny doses. Some people have had such an exciting life that you just want to read their life straight through. My life is more normal with a little salt and pepper added, so I wanted to give people little glimpses ... This is good for two segments before you go to sleep at night. I think it’s a good COVID book in that way.
Why is literature so important to you?
Books provide windows into other people’s world, and they provide a mirror to show you things about yourself when you read. So I want everybody to have those windows and those mirrors because that’s how we can get to understand each other, and it’s turned out to be extra relevant during these COVID times when you can’t interact as much face-to-face.
You write in the book that as a blind person you are “more aware of the interdependence of us all.” Have other people mentioned that during coronavirus?
I hate to be smug, but I think in some ways I had a leg up on people adapting to coronavirus, because I’m so used to figuring out Plan A, B and C of how I’m going to get my needs met, and other people are used to going with Plan A … My major thing that I had to deal with (when COVID-19 restrictions began) was getting over the sulk of just being mad. I don’t like being more limited. Yeah, I know how to deal with it, but I just don’t like it, so I spent a good bit of time sulking. After I got done with the sulk, I started to think, “OK, if I’m so much wiser because I had to deal with limitations and ask for help, how can I turn this around and be useful to others?”
How has COVID-19 affected your daily and weekly life?
Difficulty in social distancing when I’m in public … There’s no way I can stand in line or stand on the dots (6 feet apart on the ground). The Seeing Eye dog doesn’t know where the dot is to stand on … I’m probably invading people’s space, so that kind of stuff is mildly awkward.
When I need to take somebody’s elbow, I’ve not been turned down. I usually go through the “I don’t think I have COVID, may I take your elbow?” request … Meetings by Zoom and Webex are not nearly as much fun as the real thing … I think it’s less civil, too. When you’re talking to people ahead of time and asking about their tomato plants or their cat or something and then you’re in a meeting, there’s a little more of a bond. If you don’t have that chit chat among people, I think people can be nastier to each other.
That’s something I’ve noticed for my job and just as a person. Those little, 20-second interactions — I miss those, and I never really thought of that before the pandemic.
I noticed that about church, too. OK, you can watch church online, you can pray, you can read Scripture, you can still be out in nature, you can do whatever you normally did, but it’s the people. It’s my back row gang (at church) that I miss. Sure, I can call them up and see how they are, but that’s different.
Are there other small aspects you miss or are looking forward to doing post-pandemic?
Going out to a restaurant with friends. Sure, you can get takeout, eat in the backyard, eat at a 6-foot distance inside, but it’s not the same. It’s just a little bit harder. I look forward to not having to negotiate, to figure out, “Does this person only want masked interactions?” I play bridge, and one of the people wants us to sanitize our hands after every hand of bridge. It’ll be nice to not have a whole negotiation session before you do something. Have you noticed that?
Absolutely. In pretty much any interaction there’s that initial awkwardness of “Where’s the hand sanitizer? How far away should I stand? Are we OK being outside?”
What do you miss the most?
Similar to you, just the in-person interactions, for my job and in general. Talking with someone in person helps me get a better sense of that person and what they’re saying. Phone interviews like this are fine but not quite the same. And it might sound odd, but it was comforting just knowing that other people were actively doing stuff out in the community, regardless of what I was doing.
As I walk across campus, I don’t see hardly anybody. Even at class times, people just sort of — there’s not, “Hey, how are you doing?” Which you could do behind a mask, but I guess the spirit’s not there.
You write (of blind people), “in some ways, we stick out like sore thumbs, but in other ways, we’re overlooked as if we’re invisible.” Has the pandemic exacerbated that? Do you feel more invisible?
Yeah I think so, and I fear for that. Even initially when the pope and the bishops said everybody who’s over a certain age, I think 65, and/or has a preexisting condition — “You don’t have to go to Mass” was how it was said. It wasn’t said, “and please pray for us and keep in touch.” It was just sort of like, “Stay away.” It felt like, “Stay in your cave and don’t come out.” That’s not been a good place for those of us with disabilities. That doesn’t allow full participation, so I give a lot of thought to “How can I help people who are stay-at-homers still find the good stuff in life?”
What are some of the good things you’ve noticed in recent months?
The ability to make emails maybe a sentence longer just to make a personal connection, as opposed to just jotting off the answer to the question … The other day I passed this first-grade aged kid on her front lawn during school time. She’s throwing sticks like you’d throw sticks to a dog, but there was no dog. So I said, “Hey, are you bored?” And she said, “Yeah. Are you blind?” And I said yeah. And we had this whole little conversation and she asked all those curious kid questions like, “How do you eat?” We had this whole wonderful conversation. She probably wouldn’t have been throwing sticks. She probably would’ve been playing with somebody else if it wasn’t for COVID, and I probably wouldn’t have taken the time to stop and engage at a safe social distance. So there’s more time for thinking about the big questions and making sure that I’m heading in the right direction.
Do you think you are?
On good days. A few speed bumps here and there, but then I have (my Seeing Eye dog) Calvin to keep me honest. I would say that’s one of the better things about my book, is the dog stories in it. They’re such fine creatures, and they add so much. And I guess a lot of people are finding out how much they add during the pandemic.
How would you characterize the relationship between you and your Seeing Eye dogs?
They’re my eyes, and a lot more than just crossing the street kind of eyes. They’re eyes to watch a situation, and I watch how they’re reacting, which helps me know what’s going on that I can’t see, whether it’s a good or not so good situation. They’re my transportation. They help me get from Point A to Point B, and they’re my best friend. I’m around them 24/7, so we get to know each other pretty well. It’s way more than a cane with four legs.
You write about being “proud to have a disability.” What was that process like as your life went along?
As I was growing up I hated being blind. It made me different, and not different in a good way. I was teased. I was bullied sometimes. I hated it. It was college and young adulthood where I began to realize it’s a piece of me, and the important part of the piece is what I do with it. I began to do some things that I said, “Hey, I did that” and some of them are extra hard because I’m blind. Some of them I wouldn’t have even thought of doing if I could see, like the book awards I established for kids books with disability content … It changed over the years to be “Hey, I’m blind, and there are positives about that.” Not that I’ve overcome it, because I haven’t. I’m as blind as I ever was. But I’m blind, and I’ve accomplished things. Maybe it took doing them differently, but they’re done.
Another passage was, “If you just know someone with a disability well enough to call them ‘inspirational,’ you don’t really know them.” What does that mean?
It’s kind of a brush off when somebody says “You’re inspirational.” I understand you’re looking for something nice to say, but it doesn’t feel nice, because it feels like you really don’t know me. Because trust me, I am not inspirational 100% of the time. Maybe 5%, maybe less. Or “I don’t think of you as blind.” Well, do you think that Seeing Eye dog is for somebody else? I understand it’s meant to be positive, but it’s just weird. You wouldn’t say “I don’t think of you as a man” or “I don’t think of so and so as Black.” It’s a piece of me.