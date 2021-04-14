EAU CLAIRE — Rabbi Natalie Louise Shribman recently became the rabbi at the Temple Sholom, though her new role will present peculiarities at first because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shribman lives in Wausau and will lead virtual shabbat services this Friday and Saturday. The congregation hopes to have in-person, outdoor services starting in May at the synagogue located at 1223 Emery St., Eau Claire.
Shribman, who officially started on April 1, is familiar with Eau Claire, having worked last fall in chaplaincy and pastoral education with the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital Chaplaincy Department. She studied at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati and was ordained in May 2020. Shortly after graduation, she became the rabbi at Temple Beth El in Dubuque, Iowa, a role she will continue through August.
Shribman spoke with the Leader-Telegram last week about her religious background, how the pandemic has affected her job and working as a chaplain at Mayo Clinic last year.
The interview has been edited and condensed.
What attracted you to the job at Temple Sholom?
I was interested in this community because they are conservative and I am a reform rabbi, just to challenge myself a little bit and learn more about that part of Judaism. It just seemed like a good place to transition into, given that it was much closer (to Wausau) and a little bigger than my current (congregation).
When did you know that you wanted to become a rabbi?
I was born into an interfaith family in Washington, D.C. My mother is Catholic and my dad is Jewish. My sister and I were educated in both religions but not really practicing either one. When I was around 11, my family moved to Pittsburgh, and at the same time my dad’s father passed away. His funeral was really life-changing for me and really intriguing and left me with a lot of questions. I reached out to a rabbi in Pittsburgh and we learned together for three years. I didn’t really know anything about Judaism at that point, so I learned history and culture and Hebrew and the traditions, the holidays. I had my bat mitzvah when I was 15, a little later than usual, but that was when I really felt I understood what it meant to be a Jewish person.
I went to college in Maine and studied abroad in Israel and I met several people in Israel who had a hard time understanding my Jewish background and seeing me as a Jewish person. In Judaism, the religion is passed down through the mother, and I didn’t convert, so in their eyes I wasn’t really Jewish. I got a lot of pushback and a lot of people telling me, “You’re not Jewish enough” or “You shouldn’t be calling yourself Jewish.” Those responses led me to write my college thesis on how different kinds of Jewish people are treated in Israel. I realized that I’m definitely not the only person who’s been told, “You’re not Jewish enough” or “You don’t look Jewish” or “You can’t be Jewish for this reason,” and I decided to become a rabbi to help get rid of those statements and help people feel like only they can decide for themselves if they can be Jewish.
The pandemic has been going on the whole time that you’ve been ordained. How has that affected your job?
I certainly wasn’t trained for this, but I don’t know any other way to be a rabbi. The idea of going to service in-person is not foreign to me, but it’s a lot different than doing it on Zoom. I worry about that transition sometimes. I think it’s been really hard to meet my congregants and to fully support them, especially when I’m so far away and can’t drive to their house and be there for them. It feels a little lonely, being a rabbi and not being able to be with my community fully. But I’ve learned a lot about how to connect to people over the computer and rediscovered how special it can be to write a letter to someone.
Is that one of the bigger challenges you anticipate in Eau Claire?
I think so. Hopefully the outdoor services will help with that. I hope that people’s excitement to be together will help people come to the services. I’ve met some people online and met a lot of people through my interview process, so that was gratifying.
What did the Mayo Clinic chaplain program entail last fall?
I would visit patients, as many as I could, given the restrictions of COVID. I could visit a lot of them up until November, when there was a (COVID-19 case) surge. Then they put us all on the telephone to be with patients. It was mostly just sitting with patients and listening to them and supporting them. It can be really lonely for people in the hospital, especially when there were no visitors allowed. We were just providing a person for them to talk to and think about what’s next in their healing process.
What did you learn from that experience?
Doing it in the pandemic made it feel very real for me. I could understand the patients’ needs more, because I was experiencing some of them too, such as isolation or grief about the current situation. I learned a lot about the grief process and that it’s an ongoing process that’s not linear, not the same for every person. I learned a lot about family structures and what happens when families change or someone gets sick or someone dies and what that means for a family and what that might mean for their religious philosophy or faith if they go through a time of hardship.
Do you have specific things you’re hoping to achieve in Eau Claire?
I really want to make a stronger connection with university students who are nearby. I’m just looking forward to meeting everyone and being able to actually go to the place where I’m serving. I’m really excited to learn about different customs in conservative Judaism versus reformed, and to be able to lead those kinds of services.