Racial justice rallies are planned Thursday and Friday evenings in Eau Claire.
The rallies, which come on the heels of similar events Sunday and Monday in Eau Claire, are in response to the recent death of George Floyd, an African American man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis resulting in a murder charge against an officer, according to organizers.
The first event, called Justice 4 George Floyd and BLM Eau Claire Community Rally, is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Owen Park. It will include several speakers, entertainment and a community conversation led by Violet Kilmurray, a co-chair of Women's March Wisconsin.
The rally's intent, according to a Facebook post, is "to celebrate the lives of those lost to racism and police brutality, build community and push for change."
Attendees are encouraged to remain peaceful, wear masks, practice social distancing and bring nonperishable food donations to support local food pantries. They also are invited to bring their own food for a picnic.
Friday's event, called Protest for Peace/Pick Up the Earth and billed as "a protest against police brutality," is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Phoenix Park. The hourlong rally, which will include several speakers, will be followed by a march past City Hall and through parts of downtown. United We Assemble organizers are working with Eau Claire police to finalize a route.
Groups of people will be stationed along the route to pick up trash.