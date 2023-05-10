Main photo

A blind playtest is conducted on the game Capital Campaign in which players rely on the rulebook exclusively and receive no other instructions. “It’s an important final stage of game development,” said James Peters, the game’s designer.

EAU CLAIRE — James Peters grew up playing mass-market games such as Monopoly and Clue, but his interest in modern board-gaming reached another level about a decade ago when a friend introduced him to the hobby.

“After about five or six years of literally playing over 50 games,” Peters, who resides in Lake Hallie, said, “I started thinking about creating one of my own.”

James Peters

Peters
