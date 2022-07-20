EAU CLAIRE — A new ranking of the top 100 places in the U.S. to live includes Eau Claire alongside a half-dozen Wisconsin cities.
The ranking, compiled by livability.com, was based on a study that first determined livability characteristics and how they would influence people when considering moving to a new city. More than 2,000 communities were then ranked according to those factors.
Amanda Ellis, the site’s editor in chief, said affordability and amenities were key.
“As remote work trends continue and affordability becomes more elusive amidst high inflation, people are thinking about where their money goes the farthest,” she said in a statement announcing the rankings. “Our Top 100 Best Places to Live list celebrates the amazing small and mid-sized communities across the U.S. – the ones who really shine when it comes to offering affordability alongside amenities and opportunity.”
Benny Anderson, executive director of Visit Eau Claire, said via email the city’s inclusion in the list shows the effort people are making to improve the community is paying off.
“"It's incredible to see Eau Claire getting the national recognition it deserves in an article like this. Every single one of our residents, local businesses, and awesome events have worked so hard to make Eau Claire a truly wonderful city to live in and visit,” he said.
Eau Claire ranked No. 78, with high marks for education and health care. The ranking pointed to both the Downtown Farmers Market and Pablo Center as attractions that keep people in the heart of the city, along with the sculpture tour. The river walk also received a tip of the hat from writers.
The writers called Eau Claire’s economy “robust, with several major development projects in the works and a low unemployment rate, which make Eau Claire one of the best places to live in the U.S. Also, thanks to the highly-rated school system and the presence of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the city is highly educated and a great place to raise a growing family.”
There’s a case to be made for ranking Eau Claire a little higher. The city’s score tied with two others on the list. The company did not explain how ties were broken.
Eau Claire is consistently ranked on compilations of what various companies believe are the most livable communities in the country. In 2021 SmartAsset ranked Eau Claire at No. 5 on its list of the most livable small cities.
That was a notably different set of cities, though, with populations restricted to between 65,000 and 100,000. The rankings released Wednesday put Eau Claire against much larger competition, including 20 cities in the top 100 that count a population of 250,000 or more.
SmartAsset released a ranking of the top college towns in 2021, placing Eau Claire second nationally.
Also last year, River Travel magazine ranked Eau Claire’s river walk second in the nation, ahead of much better-known spots like San Antonio and Chicago.
The upper Midwest did extraordinarily well in the new list, with the top three spots going to cities in Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota. Madison topped the bill, followed by Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Rochester, Minnesota.
In all, 14 cities from those three states found places on the top 100. Nearly half were in Wisconsin: Madison (1), Waukesha (12), Appleton (39), Green Bay (74), Eau Claire (78) and La Crosse (89).