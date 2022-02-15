EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union was among six organizations and eight individuals statewide awarded 2021 Governor's Financial Literacy Awards on Tuesday in a virtual ceremony.
The recipients were honored for their efforts in helping Wisconsinites build their financial literacy and capability skills.
Eau Claire-based Royal Credit Union was honored for it Correctional Institution Financial Education Program, which was designed to help incarcerated individuals achieve financial well-being.
The credit union has provided the curriculum and instruction regarding budgeting and financial management at Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility in Chippewa Falls for two years.
RCU and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections have helped 400 people learn better spending habits and improve understanding of how to build credit before they returned to their communities, according to the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy and Capability, which assessed the nominations.
"Financial education should build on and respond to people’s individual strengths, circumstances and needs in order to help them work toward their own unique goals," Gov. Tony Evers said in a news release. "The dedication of these individuals and organizations to help Wisconsinites become more financially secure and achieve their dreams is commendable and helps ensure not only the future success of individuals and families, but our entire state."