CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 74-year-old sex offender who was released from prison Sept. 29 has moved into a home in Chippewa Falls.
Donald A. Newell is a Level III sex offender, which requires public notification prior to his release. He was convicted of 10 counts of second-degree sexual assault.
Newell was originally considered homeless upon release from prison, and was staying in the Chippewa County Jail.
On Tuesday, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk announced that Newell has moved into a home at 125 Beaver St. in Chippewa Falls.
Newell has been convicted of sex offenses involving adult females. Newell has served the majority of time imposed on him by the courts and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until October 11, 2030, Kowalczyk said. Newell’s conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors, and no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs. Newell is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers. He must comply with standard sex offender rules/requirements, he is subject to GPS monitoring and face-to-face contact with law enforcement. He also is a lifetime registrant of Wiscons's Sex Offender Registration Program. Those conditions of his release all remain in effect.
Newell is described as white, 5'10" tall, 175 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.
If the public observes Newell violating terms of his release, they should call law enforcement immediately, at the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department at 715-726-7700, or the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections at 715-738-3208 or simply dial 911.