EAU CLAIRE – Wednesday won’t feel much like November and, if forecasters are correct, the Eau Claire area could see a record fall before the day is out.
The National Weather Service predicts a high Wednesday of 76 degrees. The current record, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center is 74 degrees, set back in 2008. Where should it be for Nov. 4? The average high for the date is 48 degrees.
The unusually pleasant weather will continue for a while. Forecasters think it will cool off after Wednesday, but not by much. Highs in the mid to upper 60s are in the forecast right through the weekend, along with partly to mostly sunny skies.
The next chance for rain arrives on Sunday night, when a cold front will start bringing the Chippewa Valley back to reality. While the start of the next work week will still be warmer than normal, rain and possible thunderstorms are in Monday’s forecast.
Tuesday has a chance of rain and snow, with temperatures back a bit below normal.